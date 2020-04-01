To the editor:
I am impressed how incredibly friendly and helpful supermarket employees and managers are, now that I’ve experienced shopping during our national crises. These quiet heroes contribute the most to keep our lives as normal as possible.
But what I have noticed is that virtually no one utilizes face masks.
Granted, there is an acute shortage and priority distribution and utilization should be the health care sector.
But essential business employees should be protected too and in fact, in doing so they make it safer for the rest of us too .
Other than my home with my family, the supermarket checkout experience is the only one where there is no social distancing at all. There are typically three of us in very close proximity; the cashier, the bagger and me.
This arrangement, though not carelessly intended automatically creates a condition that does not support local and state recommendations for safety in public settings.
Essential services must be allowed to function. But one step has been overlooked.
Nobody is openly advocating for public-facing employees to wear masks.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
