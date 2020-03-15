To the editor:
Whenever I read about the latest senior citizen lottery scam, it provokes the kind of anger I felt when my own mother was victimized by these criminals to the tune of $25,000. These thugs brutally take advantage of the fact that older people are so overjoyed at the thought of getting money that can benefit their kids and grandchildren that they are easy prey. Make no mistake, these are highly sophisticated gangs, who spoof and hijack phone numbers in order to provide “proof” to their victims of their credibility.
When I found out about my mother being scammed, I pursued every possible avenue of law enforcement to bring these people to justice, from the local, to the municipal, state and federal levels. I got sympathy but not even the semblance of recourse. How many more victims will have to suffer before some coordinated law enforcement effort is mustered to counter this outrage?
Stephen Provizer
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.