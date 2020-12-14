To the editor:
In October, I had the privilege of attending the exhibit of the artifacts connected to the Salem Witch Trials at the Peabody Essex Museum.
It was a very moving experience.
These artifacts, which include transcripts from the trials, a board from the Old Witch Gaol (jail) and the walking sticks of accused with George Jacobs are on display for the first time since the 300th anniversary of the Salem Witch Trials. This took place in 1992. In two years (2022), Salem will mark the 330th anniversary of the Salem Witch Trials. And, in less than six years (2026) Salem will mark its 400th anniversary.
As someone who’s a history buff and runs a historical tour here in Salem, I think this display needs to be a permanent part of the Peabody Essex Museum. I think it would help the many tourists and visitors to Salem and students of our history better understand what led up to the tragic events of 1692.
Learning from our history and remembering the lessons of the past can only help us make progress in this country.
Seth Mascolo
Salem
