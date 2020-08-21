To the editor:
The Democratic primary for U.S. Senator has generated much discussion, some misinformation and no shortage of hyperbole. I can only speak for myself and why I strongly support Joe Kennedy.
I support vigorous environmental policy. Only one candidate voted for the Green New Deal. Joe Kennedy.
His opponent voted present. In 2020, we need action, not posturing.
Last November in Salem, I listened to Joe Kennedy talk about why he was running for Senate. He wants the government to work better and represent all of us better. His life experience in the Peace Corps and the justice system has given him a keen understanding of the serious challenges before us and crafting effective solutions. He understands the kind of leadership Massachusetts expects from its senator. He knows we need better now.
Since then, Joe’s been back here many times listening to voter hopes and concerns. I have heard him field questions on important issues and how Massachusetts can be better represented in Washington. Joe Kennedy is focused on listening, learning and leading. He doesn’t opine philosophically. He talks about his experience beyond elective office. He talks about how a U.S. senator can make things better for people in large and small personal ways.
As the late Rep. John Lewis said in his Senate endorsement of Kennedy, “In the years I have known Joe Kennedy I have seen him stand and fight — time and again — for the suffering, the struggling and the silenced. At a moment of profound national crisis, Joe offers the country the kind of powerful leadership it needs.”
John Lewis was right. Joe Kennedy offers a strong voice for a new generation.
I met thousands of voters when running for City Council last year. They want government to work better at all levels. I believe Beverly, the North Shore and Massachusetts have the rare opportunity to elect a man who lives “service first” every day. We need a moral leader fighting for issues that matter to us.
Joe Kennedy will be that senator. Vote Sept. 1.
Stacy Ames
Ward 3 Councilor
Beverly
