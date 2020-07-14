To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
Why Congressman Joe Kennedy for Senate in 2020? During this time of upheaval and urgent need for change, Joe’s vision is bold, broad and progressive.
He has said that in America “each of us deserves a fair shot.” Joe is fighting to make that vision a reality, including economic recovery for all, racial justice, reductions in wealth inequality with a moral capitalism, environmental protections as a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, voter protections and enhancements, universal health care, mental health parity, and care for those caught in the opioid epidemic.
Some wonder why voters should support Kennedy in his primary challenge over U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, a solid Democrat. We saw how COVID-19 laid bare the inequities that existed long before this pandemic. We need a senator who will use every resource at our disposal to effect sweeping change.
Joe’s commitment is reflected in how he uses his time. He routinely shows up in communities throughout the commonwealth, including typically neglected areas, where he can see the challenges that keep underserved communities struggling. Anyone paying attention can see it. In fact, just a few weeks ago, I took my usual shortcut walking to the Salem post office. On the plaza, about a dozen people across age groups were meeting, sitting in a socially distanced circle in front of a historic building. I joined them, and recognized Joe right away. He wasn’t just talking; he was listening. We need Joe Kennedy in the U.S. Senate.
Ann Fisher Cook
Salem