To the editor:
I am enthusiastically supporting Joe Kennedy for Senate in Massachusetts. I know Joe and value that we can rely on him to be present in our communities and active in Washington. Now more than ever we need a strong and engaged federal partner that we can rely on at the local level – whether it’s fighting the pandemic, providing supports for our small businesses or tackling aging infrastructure, we can’t settle for the status quo. Joe understands that we need new and improved systems, ones that are more equitable and make room for new leaders both in our party and in our country.
Joe has come to Salem many times and, each time, I have seen him embrace the opportunity to listen and learn. With empathy, intellect and compassion always at the forefront, Joe clearly believes that those closest to the problems in our society should be at the forefront of finding solutions. I have regularly seen Joe put that principle into practice. Shortly after the death of George Floyd, Joe came to Salem and held a small, outdoor roundtable with young people from an array of different backgrounds to discuss their feelings and racial equity in our country. No cameras, no press, no fanfare, just leadership in action. Time and again Joe has walked the walk on elevating the voices of those that are too often left without agency in our political process. On this, he is not just an ally – he’s an active fighter in the cause.
Whether you intend to vote by mail, vote early (Aug. 22 – 28), or vote in person on Sept. 1, I ask that you join me in voting for a committed and engaged leader, who will not only show up, but listen and act. I ask that you join me in voting for Joe Kennedy for U.S. Senate.
Mayor Kim Driscoll
Salem
