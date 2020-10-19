To the editor:
I watched the League of Women Voters candidates’ forum on DCAT and came away convinced that Sally Kerans is the best candidate to represent Danvers, Middleton and Peabody. She was very knowledgeable on a range of issues from COVID-19 to the state budget. Having been a working parent and a childcare professional, I was pleased to hear a candidate talk about the importance of childcare, as Sally did. Our parents and our children need access to reliable early education and childcare, more than ever.
I am confident that we will be well represented by Sally Kerans as our state representative and hope others join me in voting for her.
Ellen Clarkson
Danvers
||||