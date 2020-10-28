To the editor:
I’m voting for Sally Kerans on Nov. 3 because I trust her to take on the biggest challenges facing our state, including the threat of climate change.
During the candidates’ forum earlier this month, a question was asked about what each candidate would do to address climate change in their communities. Bob May, the Republican candidate, refused to answer the question, saying “he didn’t know enough” about the issue of climate change. Sally, meanwhile, made the issue clear how climate change and extreme weather is affecting Danvers, West Peabody and Middleton, how we need to make our communities more resilient, and that we must reduce carbon emissions by half by 2050.
I would encourage voters in Danvers, West Peabody and Middleton to vote for Sally because she will be an effective advocate on important issues like climate change, education, transportation, and our state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Peter Luongo
Peabody
||||