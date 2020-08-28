To the editor:
As I watch the COVID-19 cases on the North Shore move in the wrong direction, I am dismayed by the lack of compliance with state and local mandates. Many people are refusing to follow recommendations for social distancing and the wearing of masks.
In Salem, we have an ordinance that requires the wearing of masks in designated areas (downtown for example). The fine for non-compliance is up to $300 for the third offense. The problem is that there is a lack of enforcement and minimal signage to notify tourists of the policy. As a person who is sensitive to the difficulties faced by the police, I hate to see them burdened with yet one more task. However, if the rules are worth making, they should be enforced (by police, park rangers, of someone). Ultimately, it’s up to the mayor to monitor if any fines have been levied and push those responsible for enforcement to do the difficult job that’s required of them.
As a business owner, it would be devastating to have to shut down once more. Let’s get Massachusetts moving in the right direction.
Steve Pelletier
Salem
