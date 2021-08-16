To the editor:
We have read in The Salem News that local state senators and representatives support the proposed Death with Dignity legislation now on Beacon Hill. I would suggest that the Legislature has no right to decide who is to live and who is to not live. It’s above their pay grade. No doubt no one wants a loved one to suffer needlessly but this legislation is not the answer. Surely the medical community should weigh in on this matter. The answer to this serious problem lies with our creator and the minds of those who can alleviate terrible physical suffering. I believe Almighty God has the answer, not legislators.
Philip J. Celeste
Danvers
