To the editor:
Why hasn’t every community in our state conducted Phases 1 and 2 for vaccinations as efficiently as our town of Ipswich?
Being 75, I qualified for Phase 1 and proceeded through the state process back around Feb. 1. As everyone can attest, it was extremely time consuming, cumbersome and maddening.
All I wanted was a vaccination date. Totally frustrated, I was about to give up when the phone rang. It was the pleasant voice of Sheila Taylor, director of senior services here in Ipswich. She said that they had coordinated with Conley’s drug store to offer Phase 1 vaccinations and to go to the town of Ipswich website. I did and there in big block letters was a link to sign up. I clicked on and the application form was as simple and straightforward as one could imagine. Two minutes later, I submitted the form and I got an instant reply to my email address that I was all set for Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the parish hall at Our Lady of Hope Church.
I pulled into the parking lot and our local police were directing everyone safely. As one entered the hall, it was packed with seniors and there must have been 30 volunteers telling you which way to go. A to L to the right, M to Z to the left. Show three forms of identifications. “Which arm would you like your shot in?”
Rest for 15 minutes and out I went. This whole process took 30 minutes!! Unbelievable. My second shot was planned for Feb. 26.
As the days in February went by, our governor announced the beginning of Phase 2, which included my younger wife. A few days after this, every senior got a call from the Senior Center saying that they were told by the state that they could not run a similar program like in Phase 1. Everyone of our friends couldn’t understand why, so off to the mass.gov website for further frustration. And I mean total frustration. However, for some unknown reason, two days before my second shot date on Feb. 26, all seniors got another call from Sheila Taylor. To everyone’s surprise and pleasure, she said that anyone trying for their first shot could go to the Ipswich website and sign up for afternoon times on Feb. 26. I never got on the Ipswich website so fast, and bingo there was that easy form to fill out. While I was filling out her form, my wife was calling every other Phase 2 neighbor to let them know. Two of our friends even ended up canceling other later scheduled distant appointments.
So on Feb. 26th, I got my second shot and my wife, Lee, got her first shot with a follow-up date of March 19.
As I mentioned earlier, if a town is willing to organize these vaccinations, why not let every community do it? Let’s hope all future phases can have such a pleasant experience as my wife and I did. Local and smaller numbers are better.
Kudos to our Board of Health, headed by Colleen Fermon, to Sheila Taylor and her team, to the Doyle family, which runs Conley’s Drug store, and to our police and all the volunteers.
By the way, we were fortunate not to have any adverse effects from the shots.
Jim Prato
Ipswich
||||