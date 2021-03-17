To the editor:
Although I believe this paper should not have printed Russell Grand’s letter to the editor (”Citizens should get vaccine first,” March 10) perpetuating harmful prejudices, I do think that all Salem’s residents should be disturbed by both the misinformation and the bigotry.
As Mayor Driscoll states, “access to the vaccine is a basic human right” and all residents of our community will benefit when we’re all vaccinated. The real discrimination with the coronavirus has been how much more the most marginalized in our society have been adversely affected. Jose Antonio Vargas, “We rely on immigrant workers as essential workers, yet we don’t want to treat them as essential people.”
The undocumented residents of Salem I know are among my best friends, people I depend on and can count on. They are your neighbors, co-workers and friends and they enhance our economy and enrich our cultural diversity. They belong here, they are not just essential workers, but essential to our society.
We can all do better and never be a bystander. It’s important we let those who spread this type of prejudice know that we stand together with those who need it most.
MLK said, “People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”
Jeff Cohen
Salem
Editor’s note: The author is a candidate for Salem’s Ward 5 City Council seat.
||||