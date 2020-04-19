To the editor:
At a recent press briefing, a reporter asked the president about the protesters who held political rallies (complete with Trump signs and guns) to have their governors stop their actions taken to mitigate the virus pandemic. The president, visibly annoyed at the reporter, replied, “They (the folks at the rallies) listen to me …They like me.”
The next day, the president went on a Twitter storm, to “liberate” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia. He also told the Virginia governor about needing to protect the Second Amendment. (As if the virus could be taken down by a gunshot?) Even Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham objected to the “liberation” message, saying what the scientific advisers have been saying “You have to have mass testing” first -- something the president can’t quite comprehend apparently.
It is tragic that the president seems to view this terrible time in terms of his political well-being while being unable to comprehend what is needed or why staying in our homes with as little contact as possible is so important (which I don’t like to do but understand why it is necessary).
I am really scared of this virus/pandemic but I think I am even more scared of the man in the White House and what he might do to make sure he will have another term as president.
Paula Garabedian Wall
Peabody
