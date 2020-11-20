To the editor:
What the pollsters fail to take into account is that Donald Trump and -- this is key -- everyone around him lies. Not just sometimes. Always. About the trivial and the things of utmost importance. That’s the part pollsters don’t get. Trump and his administration lies.
When the press reports on him, they repeat his lies. North Korea’s Kim is the role model. When Trump’s followers experience Joe Biden in the White House they’re going to be at first furious, and then the well-meaning ones embarrassed for being so gullible. So willing to be lied to. Our process of reunification as Americans is going to happen sooner than the pundits predict because with Biden in the White House the lying will stop.
Fred Cowan
Salem
||||