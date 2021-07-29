To the editor:
It’s raining outside. It has been raining a lot lately. You’ve heard people complain. After all, it’s summer! “Where’s all the sunny weather? I’m on vacation! I want to go to the beach!”
When the sun does appear, it has to be just right, though. It can’t be too hot or too humid. We’ll grumble about that also.
Winter will be here before you know it. We’ll gripe about the cold and the snow. We’ll say, “I cannot wait for the summer.” We’ll even think to ourselves, “Yeah, I know, it was so rainy last summer, but at least that was better than all this snow!”
Enough with the weather. Focus on what matters: you and your life.
I am grateful, because I have a roof over my head, clothes on back, and food in my stomach. I have a good job and friends who would do anything for me. More importantly, though, I have a wife who loves me deeply — and she’s the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. I’m healthy. I am free to go where I want and to share a meal with my family.
When I think of life from this perspective, I realize that I am lucky, because so many people are less fortunate than me.
Now, if I’m not careful, I can go down the rabbit hole of feeling dejected that there are hordes of people who do not have what I have. Instead of feeling guilty, though, maybe I can do something constructive. Maybe I can give food to the hungry and befriend the friendless. I am a person of faith, and the God made known in Jesus Christ was pretty clear: whenever we minister to the “least of these,” we minister to him (Matt. 25:31-46).
So, yeah, it is actually raining right now. Maybe I should think about communities that are suffering from drought and be more conscientious about how I use water. When the heat and humidity show up again (and they certainly will before the summer is over), maybe I should think about people in arid climes suffering under the sweltering sun, working for pennies on the dollar.
This letter is not meant to make anyone feel somber. My intent is for all of us (myself included) to simply pause, take stock of our lives, and realize what a blessing our short time on this planet is.
Call that friend you haven’t heard from in eons. Help your elderly neighbor. Smile at the cashier and thank her, instead of looking at your iPhone. Volunteer. Dance. Take a walk. Hold hands with someone. Sit on the porch and have a cold drink. Cry. Laugh till you snort.
Life is pretty amazing.
John Tamilio III
Beverly
||||