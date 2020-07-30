To the editor:
I am a member of Marblehead Democratic Town Committee and an advocate for vote by mail. I appreciate you covering the issue of vote by mail in the July 24 edition of The Salem News, as many people may have overlooked the ballot request postcards they received, and not even realized what they were for!
However, having attended webinars with Common Cause on this issue, and having spent time reviewing the various options available for voting in the pandemic, vote by mail is an extremely important addition to in-person voting. Preserving in-person voting as an option, as the state legislature has done, is very important too.
I think The Salem News should make sure to publish a more balanced article, right away, to counter the slant of the July 24 article.
For example, the News should have interviewed the representatives and senators who spent a lot of time crafting the state’s vote by mail legislation. By interviewing state Rep. Lenny Mirra, who is a Republican, the newspaper gave a lot of press to someone who appears to be repeating the Republican belief that vote by mail is ripe for fraud. I think much more space should have been given to Pam Wilmot, the spokesperson from Common Cause, a group which is well-respected, non-partisan, and which has been a longstanding advocate for electoral fairness, and allowed her to give examples of how vote by mail has worked elsewhere.
Vote by mail can be a very accurate and safe way to vote. As you certainly know, vote by mail has been used in other states for years without problem, and The Salem News did not cite any examples.
Eleven of the first 14 paragraphs of his story are dedicated to people who don’t trust the vote by mail system and give negative information about the accuracy of voting rolls. Buried in the story is the fact that, although the mailing of ballot applications from the Secretary of State’s office goes to all registered voters, the applications are returned to local town and city clerks. The story quoted Rep. Mirra casting doubt on the ability of town and city Clerks to keep up with the information.
The article should have emphasized that town and city clerks create updated lists of voters based on annual census conducted every January. This is done every year, and is not extra work for the clerks. It’s part of their job, and it’s done at a different time of year than the election cycle. Because voter rolls are updated every year, based on that town/city census data, when applications for ballots arrive at town clerks’ offices, they are checked against those up-to-date voter rolls. Thus the chance of fraud is minimal, and ballots are only sent to currently registered voters at their current address.
Here is a counter-example to the two cited in the article: After living with us 2018-2019, my daughter moved out of state in October 2019. We notified our town clerk on the town January 2020 census, and we did not receive a ballot application for her from the Secretary of State.
Thank you for your time and for covering such an important issue.
Eileen Mathieu
Marblehead
||||