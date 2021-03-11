To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
As 1969 was about to become 1970, Thaddeus Buczko (”Thaddeus ‘Ted’ Buczko, retired judge, state auditor dies at 95 after a lifetime of service,” March 9) wrote the following letter to the editor of the (then) Salem Evening News. His words, and his values, are timeless:
“The old year of 1969 is gone, never to return, but our acts and deeds, of omission and commission, are written in the scroll of time and reflect our success or failure. The New Year of 1970 is beginning with clean, blank pages on which will be inscribed the results of our aspirations, our hopes and ambitions. May they be worthy of the opportunities which are given us.
We are all inclined to be more or less selfish in our daily striving. It is the human element, the personal equation which we deemed so important. Living for self alone may be the means of acquiring much of the world’s goods and gold, but these things, apparently so vital, are evanescent and are not guaranteed to bring happiness.
In 1970, live a little for others. Seek out those less fortunate and lend a helping hand. A kind word of encouragement to one, an interest in the problems of another may bring you more happiness than given. A little service here and there makes a barren life less bare. May the Lord preserve you and yours during the coming year.”
Bonnie Hurd Smith
Peabody
