To the editor:
As a kid in history class, you read about slavery, the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation. You read about Harriet Tubman, William Lloyd Garrison, Susan B. Anthony and others from the Underground Railroad. You read about the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing a woman’s right to vote. You read about the senseless killing of Emmett Till. You read about Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960’s.
What you haven’t read about yet is the murders of Eric Gardner and George Floyd at the hands of police and the riots that ensued. This is that moment younger generations are going to be reading about in their history books. This is an extraordinary and very historic period in our history that we’re living through and experiencing. Let’s learn from it and not forget it.
Seth Mascolo
Salem
