To the editor:
We have a hard-working, smart, conservative candidate running against 6th District Congressman Seth Moulton.
John Paul Moran has some great ideas for improving the lives of those of us living in this district. John Paul backs the blue, is pro-business and is a believer in our Constitution. What has our current congressman done for us? His absence from a failed attempt at a presidential run seemed to be more important than working on issues relevant to his constituents. What bills has he successfully introduced in Congress that have benefited this district? Why does he refuse to debate John Paul Moran?
We are facing a multitude of critical problems in today’s coronavirus environment.
A democracy requires candidates to give voters the opportunity to hear from both of them. John Paul is ready to debate! Where are you Congressman Moulton?
Carol Denbo
Swampscott
||||