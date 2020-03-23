To the editor:
I hope that Susan Crawford is right in her March 20 opinion page column and the current crisis reminds us “why government is not the enemy.”
Even while we desperately seek to isolate ourselves at this time, we know it is not truly possible. Someone has to deliver the food, keep the power running, and clean the hospital rooms we may find we need.
If those people do not have reliable health care, or childcare, or enough money to pay their bills they will be likely to work when sick.
And since we have done so little climate change mitigation or preparation, even our homes are vulnerable.
I suppose you could try to live off the grid in a mountain cabin, but with the unpredictability of our new climate chaos you may find yourself in an unusual spring flood, or wildfire, with no help on the way, because our understaffed first responders are all sick.
When we are finally free of social distancing, we must return to civic life to engage in the great project of the post-2020 world: remaking a functioning American government that is up to the challenges of this age — building a more equitable and sustainable future.
Mary Memmott
Framingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.