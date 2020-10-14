To the editor:
As most readers have noticed, our “We Love America” sign was stolen Friday evening. We have surveillance. We would like it returned. It was a gift from a Vietnam veteran and we proudly displayed it in our corner since July. This sign is not political nor harmful in any way we can possibly think of. If some anti-American feels this is not to their likening, it is not legal to steal it. If it is so offensive, I strongly feel you should consider leaving this country. However on your way out, please drop our sign off.
Geri Corbino
Marblehead
