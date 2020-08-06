To the editor:
As bad as the coronavirus has been worldwide, the effects are devastating here in our country because of denial on the part of the present administration.
Adding insult to injury is Donald Trump's acquiescence to Russia and Vladimir Putin, doing his bidding at the expense of our democracy. Trump's latest announcement of redeployment of 12,000 troops out of Germany is meant to weaken our alliance with the European Union and NATO, making it easier for Putin to put the Soviet Union together again. We the people must send a message to Trump and his GOP enablers on Nov. 3: "It's over. You're fired."
Saul P. Heller
Peabody
