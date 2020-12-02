To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
I somehow missed my copy the holiday edition of your Salem Magazine, but owing to my interest in the cover story “Christmas in Salem: Home for the Holidays,” I put out an urgent call on Facebook and soon received multiple copies from neighbors. I am so glad that I went to the trouble. What a fantastic edition! In addition to a lovely write-up and photos of the Christmas in Salem tour, I was thrilled to read an article on Jeanne Stella’s decade-long project to discover the origins of Salem’s streets and a story about Sparky Nersasian’s family spa and his miraculous escape from a World War II ship explosion. My heart was warmed by Project Manna’s collaboration between Christians, Muslims and Jews at Temple Sinai, and saddened by the COVID-19 tragedy of North Shore Music Theatre general manager Karen Nascembeni. I have to say though, “you had me at hello” on page 2 with a festive holiday twist on my beloved Moscow Mules.
It’s refreshing to read such in-depth coverage of local news and events; all the good stuff for denizens who want to understand and appreciate the local landscape. Congratulations to the editor and writers of such fine journalism. If you aren’t reading Salem Magazine, you are missing the fine print.
Anne Sterling
Salem
