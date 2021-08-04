To the editor:
So, things are getting a little tight for parking on the waterfront adjacent to the old McDonald’s property on the Beverly waterfront (”Parking crunch,” July 26). While all this jockeying is happening let us not forget that compliance with Public Law 101-336 is still mandated. This is the law mandating the accommodation for parking of vehicles. Simply stated, at least one space must be allowed nearest the entrance to each business at the location. At least one of the spaces shall accommodate a transport with a lift.
Kenneth Bonacci
Salem
