To the editor:
Most of us were appalled, and perhaps awakened, by the violence and other acts of systemic racism against people of color that we watched or read daily on the news this past year. The heartbreak of George Floyd’s murder captured on film, among many other innocent victims, horrified and sickened us as a nation. If you share that gnawing feeling of wanting to do something, but feel overwhelmed by helplessness in the face of such massive discrimination on so many fronts, please know that there are many organizations in our communities to get involved with and make a difference.
Several cities and towns on the North Shore have human rights committees. The city of Salem website has information on the No Place for Hate Committee and the Race Equity Task Force. Check the website for your city or town. Churches, synagogues, and other religious organizations throughout the North Shore have social action committees. And, a new branch of the NAACP, the oldest civil rights organization in the country, formed this past summer.
As a new NAACP North Shore Branch member, the passion and commitment of the membership to confront systemic racism in our communities has moved and inspired me. It is a thriving community of committed people who are not going away anytime soon; we have so much work to do. The books we have read and discussed together have opened my eyes to my own white privilege and deepened my limited, faulty knowledge of our country’s racist history taught through my formal education. In such an important election year, the opportunity to participate in a postcard campaign for the presidential and Georgia Senate run-off elections to empower suppressed voters was gratifying.
We are fortunate to live on the North Shore, where there are many great committees and organizations doing such vital work in this important moment to advance equity and respect for all people. Get involved. It feels good. It matters. Find your voice. And, yes, it makes a difference.
Nancy Sachetti
Salem
