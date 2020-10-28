To the editor:
I’m supporting Robert May for state representative in the 13th Essex District. He brings to the table real-world experiences that will help our struggling small businesses and working-class families. He is married to his beautiful wife Patricia; they have four grown children, all of whom went through the Peabody Public School system.
Robert May is highly educated and owns a small business. He is new to politics but he is not new to the issues that face the 13th Essex District.
The voters in the 13th Essex District are now voting for their next state representative. Do they elect someone who held the position in the 90s and has a record of raising taxes on small businesses and working-class families or someone who understands the economy and the struggles that small business and middle-class families are facing - especially during these unprecedented times?
I suspect the voters would rather forge ahead instead of looking to the past for answers. Robert May has published his position on a range of issues that can be viewed on his website, may4rep.com. In contrast, his Democratic opponent has been silent on issues like: police reform, taxes, local aid, education and the Transportation Climate Initiative to name a few.
Please join me in voting for Robert May by Nov. 3
Michael Scarlata
Peabody
