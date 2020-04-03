To the editor:
CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN and MSNBC, among others, don’t care about the welfare of the American people.
When the coronavirus first hit our country, these networks aired the president’s news briefings for the first couple of weeks.
Now these networks choose not to air President Trump’s daily briefings, or they air just the first 15 or 20 minutes of his briefing. Instead they feed us snippets of his briefings on their evening newscasts.
This country is at war against this deadly virus and all the networks do is air 30-second public service announcements of how “we’re all in this together,” but because of their bias toward President Trump, they refuse to air him or limit his air time. The networks only care about their advertising revenue.
Then when President Trump invited Mike Lindell — the “My Pillow” guy who repurposed his pillow factory to produce much-needed masks for the medical professionals on the front lines treating the victims of this deadly virus — to his daily briefing, the Main Street media mocked him for invoking God and prayer at a time of national emergency.
If ever there was a time for God and prayer, now is the time.
The Main Street media should be thanking him for his love of country and doing his part for the “war effort.” The Main Street media does nothing but criticize the president over calling the virus “the Chinese virus.”
It’s time for the Don Lemons and Rachel Maddows of the world to get a thicker skin.
It’s time for these media outlets to think of country first, and if they truly believe “we’re all in this together,” then report the news without the bias and twisting the words of the president of the United States.
There is a ray of hope for the media, at least for now, as Fox News airs the president’s daily briefings in their entirety.
Maybe Fox News is putting country first.
God forbid that “Wheel of Fortune” be interrupted by the commander in chief.
Mike Plecinoga
Salem
