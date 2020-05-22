To the editor:
During this time of social distancing and stay-at-home orders it is a joy to recall the memories of visiting Forest River Park to just sit or walk about the property. Always very well-maintained between the tree lined paths, many benches to rest, and the fabulous harbor views, I look forward to venturing there again.
I have countless memories as so many Salem residents have of family outings, cookouts, swimming in the pool or at the beaches, and relaxing. It has always been a highlight of my time here in Salem as a lifelong resident and even now in my recollections.
The area has for many, many years been cared for, loved, and maintained by Scott Henderson, the park’s caretaker who also has resided in the well-kept house on the property for a long time until his present retirement; I as well many residents of Salem both past and present want to thank Mr. Henderson for preserving the parks beauty throughout the years.
I will look forward someday to another visit to Forest River Park, yet its loveliness will remain in my thoughts for now.
Ruth Brennan
Salem
||||