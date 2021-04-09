To the editor:
“When I heard the learn’d astronomer,
When the proofs, the figures, were ranged in columns before me…
…How soon unaccountable I became tired and sick,
Till rising and gliding out I wander’d off by myself,
In the mystical moist night-air, and from time to time,
Look’d up in perfect silence at the stars.”
--Walt Whitman
Today’s astronomers must not be considered tiresome when they explain that we should be able to “look up in perfect silence at the stars” -- stars that too many of us have never seen.
A New Atlas 2016 report published in Science Advances tells us that 80% of Americans cannot see the Milky Way.
Among a host of seriously detrimental effects, such light pollution damages our sleep, increases risk of heart problems and cancer -- including breast cancer -- and destroys trees and essential pollinators.
I recall my father waking me as a child, late on a warm summer night, to call me outside to view meteor showers - shooting star after shooting star – and me making a wish on each one. Today, my wish is that more people become more focused on the industrial and residential light pollution that hides the nighttime sky from view.
Excessive, unshielded lighting is harming the natural environment that Salem attests to value. Salem can help by establishing and enforcing a comprehensive, fully compliant, outdoor lighting ordinance now. As we trail behind other progressive cities with existing lighting ordinances, we significantly damage our shared environment and our public health.
Christine Caton-McGill
Salem
||||