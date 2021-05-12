To the editor:
The March 8 article “Frontline workers could get retirement credits,” highlights the bipartisan proposal to add three years of credit to age or years of service to calculate a retirement benefit for Massachusetts public sector employees who worked during the pandemic. While the legislation’s intent is to reward those who were “required to work at their respective worksites or any other worksite outside of their personal residence,” the language of the bill itself is too broad for it to pass as written.
The assumption is that we’re talking about police, firefighters, correctional personnel and others who were in the trenches day in and day out from March 10 to Dec. 31, 2020, but a case could be made that this will also include those state employees who followed a rotating schedule and reported to their “respective worksite” only one day per week (i.e. court personnel), or who worked alone at their office at the state university while teaching no in-person classes. What is also unclear is whether retirement benefits will be calculated based on salary before the three years of credit or based on what the individual employee would have been earning had he or she continued in service. If so, what of those who retired during 2020? Will they receive a similar benefit?
There is no doubt that our public sector workers who were unable to work from home and “zoom it in” should receive some recognition and support, but any legislation must address every ambiguity.
Anthony Poente
Easton
||||