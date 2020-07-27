To the editor:
We need our legislators to be reliable champions of mental health, and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton has proven himself to be just that since the day he was elected.
In his first term in Congress, Seth addressed delays veterans were having scheduling appointments at the Veterans Administration, which resulted in changes that significantly reduced wait times and saved lives. He has also supported funding for organizations that provide mental health services for veterans and legislation, making it easier for veterans to get the mental health support they need.
Seth has advocated making mental health screenings as routine as physical exams, including a required screening for service members within three weeks of leaving a combat zone. And last month, he introduced the Brandon Act, which would establish a confidential channel for service members to self-report mental health issues without fear of repercussions.
And in breaking the stigma surrounding mental health issues, he’s shown the courage to be a leader and speak openly about his own post traumatic stress from serving four tours of duty as a combat Marine in Iraq.
But Seth’s efforts aren’t limited to the mental health needs of only veterans.
His efforts and dedication to this issue can be seen in countless bills he has sponsored or cosponsored in the five years he’s been in office.
And the recent approval by the FCC of a national 988 suicide hotline is the result of legislation Seth introduced and for which he has relentlessly advocated. Mental health experts have called this a “turning point” in suicide prevention, and we should be proud that it was in large part due to our member of Congress.
Seth’s record speaks for itself, and anyone who says that Seth hasn’t been working to address mental health simply hasn’t been paying attention.
Brett C. McCarty
Salem
