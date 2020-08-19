To the editor:
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Salem-area Democrats will go to the polls to nominate their candidate for Congress in the 6th Congressional District. I will be voting for Seth Moulton.
Seth has been an outstanding congressman for our district. In his six years in Congress, he has delivered for our district. Seth is a leader on foreign policy and national security, making sure Americans are safe at home and secure abroad, and he is focusing on improving how we take care of our veterans when they come home. When it comes to reforming the most vital pieces of our democracy, Seth has taken strong positions that have solidified him as a progressive voice by calling for a new Voting Rights Act and abolishing the Electoral College and Senate filibuster. And he has advanced the national conversation on mental health by becoming the first congressman in history to speak personally about mental health when he described dealing with his own post-traumatic stress after the Iraq War.
In his first term, he was named the most effective freshman Democrat by the Center for Effective Lawmaking and has continued to be an effective lawmaker. Seth has been able to work with both Democrats and Republicans to pass legislation that has been important for our district. Seth has working tirelessly to address gun violence across our country. He has played an important role in passing gun safety legislation through the House. He has also supported various gun safety measures to close loopholes in federal law around the sale of firearms, provide resources for victims of gun violence, and combat gun trafficking. Seth’s record demonstrates his consistent and tireless commitment to gun safety. He has been endorsed by the Brady Campaign, the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Seth has been a leader in fighting for both LGBTQ+ and women rights in Congress. As a combat veteran I have personally seen how Seth has fought and won several important victories for veterans.
After President Trump’s election in 2016, Seth recognized America needs more leaders who have faced tougher challenges than running for office or standing up to President Trump. So he started Serve America to help change Washington by electing more service-driven leaders to Congress. Seth and his team mentored the candidates, raised millions of dollars for their campaigns, and went door-to-door alongside them in tough, Republican-held districts across the country. On election night, that hard work paid off: 21 of Serve America’s candidates won, accounting for almost half of all Democratic pickups in the House and flipping districts that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016. No congressman worked harder to flip the House than Seth. Seth has also been endorsed by VoteVets, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, J Street, National Iranian American Council, Friends of Intelligent Democracy and the Democratic Majority for Israel.
In combat you learn to trust your “battle buddy,” someone to watch your back and support you in difficult situations. In Congress, Seth Moulton is our battle buddy! Please vote for him on Sept. 1st.
Jeffrey Blonder
Swampscott
