To the editor:
Historically, Americans aged 18-29 have shown the lowest rates of voter turnout. Since 1980, between only 40% and 50% of eligible young adults have voted. Many young voters are discouraged by American politics. For too long, politicians have dismissed us as emotional and naive and made us believe we are small but, the tides of American politics are turning.
The voices of millennial and Gen Z Americans are becoming increasingly louder. We are no longer the children so many politicians say we are. We are angry. We have seen school shootings, abhorrent and unapologetic racism, and now, an invisible killer claims over 100,000 lives.
Not only is Seth Moulton young, but he listens to the voters that will soon be the majority. Seth Moulton is a warrior for every American. He understands what it is like to be under enemy fire. He knows the weight of mental illness. He relates to the youth of America while fighting for older constituents as well.
Seth Moulton is the epitome of a true American politician. He fights for what is right and doesn’t stoop to the level of dirty politics that so many of our “leaders” seem to occupy gladly. He understands the responsibility of working for the people. Most importantly, he recognizes who those people are.
Ruby Vied
Marblehead
