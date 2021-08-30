This morning (Aug. 27) I watched Congressman Seth Moulton being interviewed regarding his recent unauthorized trip to Kabul. When Mr. Moulton first ran for Congress , I proudly supported, as I always had, Rep. John Tierney. When Congressman Moulton challenged Speaker Pelosi’s speakership. I thought it an overreach.
Today I was proud of him! He was honest and forthright without a great deal of finger-pointing. He pointed out that, as a combat officer during his numerous tours of duty, he could never answer one question that he was often asked by young Marines: “Sir, why are we here?” When the interviewer sought to have him affix blame, he deftly and correctly, defected the question with “this is no time for finger-pointing.” Compare his comments to the puerile rantings of the likes of Kevin McCarthy.
Representative Moulton is far closer to President Biden regarding American military action in the Middle East than the headlines and pundits would have you believe. Biden was advocating getting out of this unwinnable situation 10 years ago.
One of Seth Moulton’s purposes in going to Afghanistan appeared to be very, very personal. He was attempting to aid the escape of Afghans who had aided him and the United States and now were in peril of their lives and those of their families. He had the connections to get him there and he used them for a noble purpose. I like to think that, given the same parameters, I would have done the same thing.
Rep. Moulton followed the axiom that “it’s much easier to apologize than to seek permission.” The difference here, given the circumstances, is that no apology is necessary.
Brendan Walsh
Salem
