To the editor:
I've lived in three different states and have voted in many, many elections, but Seth Moulton is the only congressman I've ever really gotten to know up close. I was impressed with him immediately after his first town hall in Beverly, but it was his veterans' town halls that made me realize the depth of his experience as a military officer and the empathy he has for his fellow service men and women. Each year, I am privileged to attend the veterans' town halls and listen to their stories.
I've also been to a number of Congressman Moulton's district town halls, and whether he's speaking to 30 people or 200, I see his willingness to answer the sometimes tough questions from his constituents.
I was also delighted to look up one day last year and see him a few rows down from me on my commuter rail train. He's a real person who has served us well and deserves another term in Congress.
Marcy Ross
Beverly
