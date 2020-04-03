To the editor:
In any international emergency, leaders must constantly conduct rigorous analysis of the situation. The recent U.S. House resolution regarding China and its coronavirus response was a first attempt to gather the facts for that analysis.
Those facts included that China’s authoritarian government punished medical professionals and expelled American journalists who tried to sound warnings, withheld supplies from persecuted Uyghur Muslims in detention centers, and even spread a conspiracy theory claiming the U.S. military brought the virus to China.
Congressman Seth Moulton was originally a cosponsor of the resolution. However, when his constituents, colleagues, and the Asian American community shared their concerns about the bill, he did what a good leader should do. He listened, reassessed, withdrew his name, and apologized. Acknowledging the division the bill had caused, he said, “The way the resolution has been used is unacceptable to me,” as it should be to all of us.
Moulton has proven his valuable expertise in national security. I trust him to analyze the international response to this pandemic — including our own country’s response, or lack thereof. Without that comprehensive examination, we lose the opportunity to properly prepare for the next global emergency.
Jessica DH Barnett
Marblehead
