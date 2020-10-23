To the editor:
The Danvers Democratic Town Committee is pleased to support Congressman Seth Moulton in his reelection bid.
Congressman Moulton has made a strong case for his reelection based on his record as a productive legislator and stellar public servant.
Seth introduced bipartisan legislation to designate 988 as the universal telephone number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. This legislation has passed both the House and Senate and is set to become law, saving thousands of lives and wouldn’t have been done without his leadership on this issue.
Recently, for the second time, the congressman’s office was recognized by the nonpartisan Congressional Management Foundation, this time with the their award in constituent services. In 2018 the office won the award in transparency and accountability. These awards reflect the amount of time and commitment that both Congressman Moulton and his staff spend serving the people in his district. And that is why the Danvers Democratic Town Committee, along with countless other groups such as VoteVets, the Human Rights Campaign, and countless local and national workers’ unions, enthusiastically stand behind Congressman Seth Moulton in his reelection.
Julie Curtis
Danvers
