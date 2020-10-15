To the editor:
We have a gem for a representative in Seth Moulton. He is principled, intelligent, has a long-term vision and is concerned about and working for down-home issues such as job creation and veterans affairs. He sees where we fit in this corner of the United States in the larger concerns of the country and the world. When I first heard him speak as a veteran at a Memorial Day gathering in Marblehead many years ago, I thought “this guy should get into politics.” And he did! Please vote for him to continue as our representative.
Mimi Hollister
Marblehead
