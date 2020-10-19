To the editor:
It’s only a few weeks until Election Day, and I urge everyone to vote. This is a turbulent time when every vote counts. I support Congressman Seth Moulton in his bid to continue his dynamic representation of our 6th District in Congress.
Seth is a consistent voice of reason and compassion. As a Marine, and subsequently a legislator, Seth has dedicated himself to public service, and will continue to be a champion for all of our citizens in these challenging times.
One reason I personally support Seth is his empathy for and willingness to take action on behalf of those who are so often marginalized in our society. He is a vigorous advocate for U.S. veterans, an underserved and vulnerable population. Many veterans have essentially fallen through the cracks, with poor health and mental health issues, which often lead to homelessness. Seth’s own service in the Marines has given him a personal understanding of veterans’ issues. He is an advocate for a holistic approach to alleviating veterans’ ongoing health and mental health challenges, and he will continue his vital action on their behalf.
Seth Moulton is a compassionate voice for our underserved citizens, and all our citizens, and I support him as our returning congressman in the 6th District of Massachusetts. Be sure to make your voice heard on Nov. 3 and vote!
Jan Brick
Salem
