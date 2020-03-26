To the editor:
I was extremely disappointed to learn that my congressman was behind a resolution who’s only purpose is to fuel further racist anti Asian-American sentiment during this extremely trying time. The resolution condemning China’s response to COVID-19 is not only the opposite of helpful, it is the opposite of leadership. It is reminiscent of the Orange Orwellian Cliché currently occupying the White House’s racist categorization of COVID-19 as “the China virus.” It is flat-out racist, and at a time when we need our congressman to loudly condemn such talk I instead find that my congressman is adding fuel to the fire.
For the life of me, I fail to see any purpose behind this resolution beyond fueling the racism against immigrant populations that is ever present in American society. Yes, China did not respond well to this pandemic and neither have we. Right now we need to be clear; what has put America at risk was not China or any other nation’s mishandling of this crisis, it is our own subpar healthcare system, structural inequities, and bungling administration that has brought our nation to its knees over the past few weeks. Does pointing a finger at China help to fix any of our own internal problems? No! Does pointing a finger at China encourage some idiot to feel justified in attacking some completely innocent person because they may look Asian? Absolutely.
We should expect better of our congressman.
Benjamin Shallop
Salem
