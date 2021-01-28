To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
Reading the Jan. 6 column “We got a gift,” I agree with Brian Watson -- we did in some way get a “gift.” There’s one thing that I think’s worth mentioning that the author didn’t write, and that’s how we saw the hypocrisy of the Blue Lives Matter followers that were involved in the storming of the Capitol. If you don’t know what Blue Lives Matter is, it’s a counter-movement that emerged after the Black Lives Matter movement. It was created by New York police officers who believed there’s a “war on cops,” they believe there’s discrimination against cops and believe killing police officers should be considered a hate crime.
I’ve come to this conclusion about Blue Lives Matter and its hypocrisy because on Jan. 6 there were hundreds of Blue Lives Matter flags, yet we saw plenty of people mocking and injuring those Blue Lives they were previously advocating for. This shows to the people watching that Blue Lives Matter is just designed to try to give less meaning to the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s evident by how these Blue Lives Matter supporters treated their police officers that day.
It should be said most followers are not like those on the Capitol, but the actual organization: Blue Lives Matter is just a countermovement to belittle Black Lives Matter, and that was shown to everyone after the rampage and violence on the Capitol and our law enforcement.
Jaden Thackston
Lynn
