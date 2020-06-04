To the editor:
I would like to thank our new police chief, Neal Hovey, for coming up with an alternative Memorial Day ceremony made necessary due to the pandemic-driven need to minimize large groups of people from gathering.
Chief Hovey organized a caravan parade including the police force, the Fire Department, Topsfield town officials, the VFW and others. The parade lasted almost two hours starting at the fairgrounds and ending at the Pine Grove Cemetery’s Veterans Green, where a brief ceremony honoring the veterans of all wars was held by Veterans Agent Richard Cullinan. The reaction by the many spectators lining the parade streets was impressive with many shouting their thanks as veterans passed by.
Thanks, chief, for organizing an impressive display of remembrance for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Norman Isler
Topsfield
