To the editor:
Brian Watson’s commentary on the obscene death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer concludes with the writer’s stated belief that we, the people of the United States, must endeavor to establish brotherhood among ourselves.
How true! And yet, as many individuals past and present have come to realize, “the brotherhood of man is impossible without the fatherhood of God.”
Righting what is unjust, and rectifying our collective failure to “love our neighbors as we love ourselves,” requires our acknowledgement that the paramount purpose of our earthly journey is to “seek God’s kingdom and the righteousness which it entails,” and thereby allow “amazing grace” to do its work. Only as we collaborate with our creator and redeemer can we properly collaborate with our fellow human beings to begin to mend the rupture and profound disharmony to which the current situation in our nation attests.
Striving to eradicate injustice and achieve social justice, however well-intentioned and worthy of our fervor, will not bring us the lasting social and personal well-being to which we aspire if “thy will on Earth as it is in Heaven” hardly merits our consideration.
All of us at this time, subject to some or to a large degree by this crisis of race relations greatly need wisdom, which can be defined as “seeing ourselves as God sees us.”
Worldly wisdom, a product of our intellect, will not suffice. It is no substitute for the deep awareness of ourselves that can be reached when we heartily seek to know what the Lord asks of us -- whether it be repentance of misdeeds or apathy, or perhaps forgiveness toward others.
In turn, we can begin the “labor of love” by which brotherhood can advance and “one nation under God” can move closer to reality.
Michael R. Phelan
Salem