To the editor:
I am writing in support of Mr. Carr’s excellent letter of April 5 (“PEM should house permanent Witch Trials exhibit”).
A permanent exhibit of Salem’s Witch Trials History established by the PEM would help to refute some of the misinformation purveyed by the “fly-by-night” tours that infest the city in October. Presently, the PEM owns several vacant storefronts along the Essex Street mall. This is unfortunate for the mall and represents an underperforming asset for the museum.
A permanent exhibit of Salem’s Witch Trials History in one of these vacant store fronts would enhance the mall, open an additional revenue stream for the museum, and contribute to Salem’s tourist industry.
Leo T. Ward
Beverly
