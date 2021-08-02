To the editor:
There are many reasons for the persistent low vaccination rates among certain communities in Massachusetts, but an important one is often overlooked: digital inequity (”Equity gaps in vaccine rates narrowing,” July 23).
As the vaccine rollout in Massachusetts continues to take shape, online resources remain a key component for people to schedule vaccination appointments, access information about vaccines, connect with healthcare providers or others in their communities to discuss vaccinations, and more. However, across Massachusetts, nearly 1 in every 5 households lacks an internet subscription and/or access to a computer, and even among those who have access to the internet and devices, critical digital skills gaps persist. These disparities in access and skills are most prevalent in communities where vaccination rates remain well below state averages.
Clearly, digital equity (or lack thereof) is intrinsically tied to vaccine equity, and expanding digital access is a critical part of the effort to increase vaccination rates and protect public health. To help ensure an equitable recovery, state leaders must invest significant resources -- including federal funds through the American Rescue Plan -- to ensure greater access to high-speed internet, digital devices, and culturally-competent training programs, so that more people can access vaccines, as well as other essential services. If we don’t act now to address digital inequity, it will be impossible to eliminate the disparities in vaccine access and health outcomes facing certain communities across Massachusetts.
Daniel Noyes
Theodora Hanna
The authors are co-CEOs of Tech Goes Home, a nonprofit working to expand digital equity in Greater Boston and beyond.
