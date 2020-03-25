To the editor:
Is there no common sense? Does everything have to be taken to extremes? Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all nonessential businesses to close. To keep people at a safe distance from each other, right?
After his announcement I was caught by surprise to find the gate closed when going to walk at Long Hill, a beautiful huge park that I have gone to relax for 30 years. It was originally designed to exhibit a new blooming plant each and every week. During the past month I have parked there among six or eight cars and walked alone at a distance of at least 100 feet from most other people.
I recently met a nice widower who told me the YMCA where he’s always gone six days a week was closed so he was scheduling two walks daily at this particular park. Now what?
Ironically on my drive there today I saw a sign saying “nature is the cure.”
Shouldn’t mental health, fresh air and immune-enhancing activities be a priority right now. It’s not as if it’s summer and the parks are overcrowded. Personally, I find a sprawling park a safer exercise alternative to gyms or packed yoga classes. And if liquor stores are considered essential why not access to flowers, birds and the most amazing sweet scented honeysuckle tree I came across for the first time. What a treat it would be to see that special tree again. A small pleasure during a challenging time in our present world.
Margie Thomas
Beverly
