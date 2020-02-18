To the editor:
What we need is a Democratic presidential candidate with coattails.
The ongoing chorus we hear from candidates is: “I’m the candidate who can beat Donald Trump.” But while beating the soon-to-be-former incumbent is essential, it’s not enough.
We need a candidate who will not only beat the incumbent, but who will help elect Democratic candidates for the House and Senate. This is especially true for Senate and House races in the tightly contested swing states and districts. We need a candidate with coattails.
The record is clear. If Democrats don’t win a majority in the Senate and hold the majority in the House, a Democratic president, standing alone, will not be allowed to get the job done. The Republican Senate has ignored the will of the people for 11 years and counting. It will not stop in 2020 just because the president changes.
It’s critical that the candidate at the head of the Democratic ticket aggressively address the critical issues facing our democracy in a way that attracts the independents and the moderate Republicans essential to victory in the Senate and House. They must be a leader that Democratic candidates in the swing states can run with, not run away from, to win.
Your action as a voter: As Super Tuesday approaches, March 3, examine the Democratic presidential hopefuls in the bigger context of not just beating the soon-to-be-former incumbent, but also winning the Senate and increasing the majority in the House. Vote for a candidate with coattails.
Keith R. Attenborough
Newburyport
