To the editor:
Your April 23 article, “Councilor uses slur in video,” on Salem city councilor Steve Dibble’s use of an unspecified word for people with mental disabilities reflects our culture’s hypersensitivity. Whatever the word was, it was surely fit for print, but your paper declined to name it. That was a disservice to your readers, who, like Dibble, benefit from learning about language considered offensive. “Intellectually disabled,” is the current term of favor, but it is poorly suited for common conversation. No one should be surprised that the population at large has failed to absorb it. Dibble meant no harm, has learned from his misstep, and owes no one a public apology. Meanwhile, in treating his word as unprintable, the Salem News is promoting the value that how we speak is more important that what we mean. That is not a value I want in my newspaper.
Duncan Cox
Salem
