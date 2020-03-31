To the editor:
More than 60 residents tuned in to Monday’s virtual public hearing on accessory dwelling units and inclusionary zoning; far greater attendance than we ever see in Salem City Council chambers, and yet councilors Dibble, Flynn, Dominguez and Sargent tried to postpone the crucial housing hearing by over a month because “we’re in a crisis.”
How unspeakably privileged, to postpone urgent and reasonable housing amendments during a global pandemic. There is no interim quarantine housing for folks who need to move, whose roommates are infected, whose leases are up, or whose partners are extra abusive in isolation.
How obtuse, to cite inaccessible observation despite the 60-plus attendants and many accommodations the city made for folks to participate via phone or SATV. Especially while in the same breath citing phone calls and emails from Salemites supposedly backing up their points. Thank you to councilors Hapworth, Madore, McCarthy and Turiel for pointing out that anyone with the ability to reach out in these ways has the same ability to access the information from the hearing, and for generally standing up for common sense.
Aren’t we sick of these same four councilors blocking every proposal, holding our city in purgatory? Holding the fates of our unhoused and housing insecure neighbors in their privileged hands? Aren’t we sick of the condescension from these councilors who are so obviously out of touch with their constituents? Salem voters, we have plenty of time to organize before the next city election. We know who’s not getting re-elected.
Paige Curtin
Salem
