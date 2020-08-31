To the editor:
We’d like to thank Paula Garabedian Wall (”Hatred not coming from the left,” Aug. 26), who wrote so eloquently and more important, truthfully, in rebuttal of the letter writer who erroneously attributed hate mongering to the “left.”
Thank you, Paula, for pointing out the facts about this corrupt administration -- how many formerly attached to it and to the president are in jail now anyway?
The world sees the truth about this worst administration ever, why can’t some who live here not see?
It’s psychologically fascinating. But literally devastating.
Hopeful Nov. 3 will move us out from under this foul blanket of corruption and hate under Trump’s reign and into the light of unity, equality and peace under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Susan Welch
Ginny Seavey
South Hamilton